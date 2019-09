How Life Would Be Different If Men Could Breast-Feed

What if men could breast-feed?That's the question posed in a new video that takes an imagined look at how different life would be if men could take on the responsibility of breast-feeding their babies.For one thing, the tongue-in-cheek video suggests, breast-feeding would likely become way more normalized. Plus, men would probably also be less likely to be shamed for breast-feeding in public.“Would we still be dealing with outdated breast pumps, closets that double as lactation rooms, and a work culture that treats pumping as an inconvenience?” the video asks.Most likely? Probably not.Created by Naya Health , "If Men Breast-Fed" was released to coincide with the release of its new Naya Smart Breast Pump , which hopes to offer a faster, quieter, and more comfortable experience for breast-feeding moms."Remember, this is how millions of women provide nutrition for their infants," Janica Alvarez, Naya Health co-founder and CEO, tells Refinery29. "[Women] deserve modern technology — not something that was invented in the mid-19th century — and more support as they pursue their professional and personal goals."