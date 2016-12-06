All We Want For The Holidays Is A Mac-'N'-Cheese Doughnut

Just when we thought we'd fully vetted and finalized our wish lists this holiday season, something very important happened. It can only be described as perhaps the most momentous coupling of two major food "groups": the mac-'n'-cheese doughnut. Forget even consuming one — simply watching one of these cheesy-crunchy baked halos of goodness being pulled apart is better than...well, just about anything.
This food baby was birthed by wacky doughnut shop Glam Doll Donuts of Minneapolis. And according to Foodbeast and the shop's Instagram account, the salaciously shocking mashup serves as a celebration of the brand's newly opened location. Could this be good news for those of us who don't live in Minneapolis? Perhaps next on Glam Doll's list is nationwide expansion, followed by mac-'n'-cheese-doughnut world domination.
A hungry foodie can always dream. And squeeze a last-minute request onto the top of her wish list.
A hungry foodie can always dream. And squeeze a last-minute request onto the top of her wish list.
Advertisement