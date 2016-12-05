Jonah Hill was reportedly involved in a car accident in Los Angeles on Saturday. According to TMZ, the actor was driving with a friend in Los Angeles when his Audi collided with another sedan. A source told People, however, that Hill was alone.
Paparazzi photos show Hill standing next to the car after the wreck. Photos show a pretty badly dented driver's side with a deployed airbag. The front end of the other car appears crushed. He was not treated by any medical professionals before he left in an Uber shortly after the incident.
"You could see he was upset and nervous,” a source told People. The source also said that it appeared that the other driver had attempted to make a turn when Hill's car had the right of way. The Los Angeles Police Department told the magazine that it had no evidence of a report filed for the accident.
A rep for Hill has not yet responded to request for comment. One sign that the War Dogs star is doing just fine is that Variety is still scheduled to host a live Facebook Q&A with him on Monday at 3 pm/ET.
