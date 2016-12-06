You know what was great? When the only presents you were responsible for were glue-and-macaroni collages you made at school for your parents, and they had to act like they liked it because they're, y'know, your parents.
These days, our holiday shopping list is a little longer, and semi-perishable fridge art just doesn't cut it like it used to. And while some gifts are no-brainers (or maybe your BFF is just really good at dropping hints), there's always a few stumpers on your list. What do you get the boyfriend who has everything? Or the Secret Santa coworker you actually don't know that well?
While it might be tempting to just grab some gift cards and call it a day, we've rounded up 31 amazing presents that will help you impress all those impossible-to-buy-for people (even your landlady who answered your 2 A.M. panicked texts about an overflowing toilet). Better yet, prices start at under $5. Because who doesn't want a little extra wiggle room in their budget to buy one of those limited-edition holiday makeup sets just for themselves? ’Tis the season, after all.
