You Can Rent Candice Swanepoel's New York City Penthouse For $6,200 A Month

You may have noticed that Candice Swanepoel didn't walk in the Victoria's Secret fashion show last week. That is, of course, because she's been on maternity leave since giving birth to her son in October. With their new addition, it looks like Swanepoel and her fiancé, fellow model Hermann Nicoli, are now looking for more space; they just put their East Village penthouse apartment up for rent. The 1,024-square-foot pad is available through The Corcoran Group for a whopping $6,200 a month.
According to Luxury Listings, Swanepoel purchased the apartment in 2010 for $1.35 million, which probably seemed like a steal to one of the highest-paid models in the world. The penthouse has two bedrooms, two baths, and some incredible views of the city. It's also located in a building with plenty of residential amenities, including a spa. Take a look ahead to see what living like a Victoria's Secret Angel looks like. We think you'll like what you see.
