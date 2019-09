Them Are Us Too's Cash Askew Killed In Oakland's Ghost Ship Fire

Cash Askew, the 22-year-old cofounder of rising goth-pop dup Them Are Us Too, is among those who died in Friday's Ghost Ship fire in Oakland, CA. The fire has claimed at least 33 lives Billboard reports that Askew was attending an electronic dance party at the labyrinthine warehouse when the fire broke out. Them Are Us Too's record label, Dais Records, confirmed her death in an Instagram post."We will never be the same," the Dais statement reads. "Completely devastated by the loss of Cash Askew. She was one of the most talented and loving people we've ever known. Please keep her and her family in your thoughts, along with all those lost in the Oakland tragedy."