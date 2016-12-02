Cuba Gooding Jr. may be wishing he didn't have that last drink.
According to Page Six, Gooding took the stage at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York earlier this week to honor his designer friend John Varvatos. But, before giving Varvatos
the Social Impact Award he had some NSFW things he had to get off his chest. This included the lack of food served at the awards.
"Nothing says I love you like fucking sugar,” Gooding told the crowd in a video uploaded onto Instagram. “Fucking boxed lunched. I’m drunk now, motherfuckers. Deal with it.”
The people in attendance seemed to agree with him, laughing along. But the People v. O.J. Simpson actor wasn't done airing his grievances. Gooding continued his jokey rant, saying, "I thought the BET Awards were cheap. In the words of Spike Lee, excuse my language but, they can fuck you too, Spike.”
After delivering that line, even Gooding himself raised an eyebrow.
Gooding hasn't commented on his rant, but we did learn an important lesson from this: Always eat before you leave the house.
