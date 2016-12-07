Hillary Clinton recently empowered young girls around the world to “never doubt that you are valuable and powerful, and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve your own dreams.” With this song, I want to supplement this sense of healing, and to shift our narrative as women from “helpless” to “hopeful.”



I wrote “Princess” as a result of watching the women around me, those I loved and admired most, struggle with spirituality and sexuality. These strong women were self-conscious about their bodies and questioning their self-worth. This song was inspired by a friend who came out to her parents, was kicked out of her house, and ended up spending nights on my couch. It was inspired by another who almost lost her battle with bulimia. And it was inspired by still another friend, whose gender identity so outraged her family that they maliciously abandoned their child under the banner of “religious beliefs.”



At the time I wrote this, it seemed as if we were all drowning. I realized it was not enough to stay afloat to survive; we had to learn to swim too. That’s what makes us as women come out stronger.



What if Cinderella had to save herself?

