Selena Gomez recently spoke out at the American Music Awards and said, “If you are broken, you don’t have to stay broken.” As someone who has always been uncomfortable with vulnerability, I applaud her for her bravery in speaking out, and her willingness to find strength within herself and to share that strength with others.I hope to do the same. This song is my own anthem, because it holds a message I’ve always needed to hear. And more importantly, I believe it’s a message for anyone wounded; a battle cry to remind them that they’re warriors, and that a battle lost does not mean the war can’t be won. I have a tattoo on my side bearing the words “embrace it,” which is what I intend to always live by. All the hard times, and all the shit we go through are moments we need, because this is what makes us who we are. They are what set us apart from one another. To be human and to be alive means to not just feel joy and contentment, but to feel everything.While we may never stop being broken down and bruised, we will continue to fight for our own version of a fairytale.#THISISOURBATTLEGROUNDI am proud to support these organizations that protect and empower the strong individuals showcased in this video: I Am That Girl The National Eating Disorder Association , and The Trevor Project