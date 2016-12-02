Another Recall Is Coming For Your Hummus

Just when you thought 2016 couldn't get any worse, Trader Joe's is now telling you to throw away that hummus you just bought.
The grocer announced yesterday it is recalling two of its hummus products due to listeria concerns, joining in on the massive recalls that affected Sabra hummus products just last week.
Trader Joe's is urging customers to throw out 16-ounce tubs of Mediterranean Hummus and White Bean & Basil Hummus that have use-by dates of 12/15/2016 or before. The hummus batches, TJ's says, “have the potential” to be contaminated with listeria. Both of these products were manufactured by Bakkavor Foods, where listeria monocytogenes bacteria was found on the equipment used to produce the hummus.
Eating food contaminated with listeria can cause headaches, fevers, stiff neck, nausea, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. Listeria contamination can be deadly for children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems, and it can even cause stillbirths and miscarriages in pregnant people.
Thankfully, no illnesses have been reported from these products, but TJ's is voluntarily recalling them as a safety precaution, and will give you a full refund if you bring the products back to the store.
For more information about affected products, take a look at the full announcement from Trader Joe's.
