Updated on November 23, 2016: The Sabra recall has expanded to include vegetable snack trays from Taylor Farms and Schnucks that include Sabra hummus snack packs. No illnesses have been reported, and so far no products have tested positive for listeria or other contamination. The recall, like the others, has been issued out of caution. Listeriosis, which is the infection caused by eating food contaminated with the bacteria listeria, can be especially dangerous for pregnant women, the elderly, young children, or those with depressed immune systems.
Updated on November 20, 2016: Sabra have released a statement about the outbreak from Shali Shalit Shoval, the CEO of Sabra Dipping Co. After detailing the voluntary recall, Shoval writes, "We have invested heavily in technology and enhancing our processes and protocols, with guidance and input from external experts, to develop and put in place industry-leading food safety procedures, such as testing finished product from the production line every two minutes for pathogens including listeria. We want to reassure our consumers that our procedures include extensive finished product testing, and no products tested positive for contaminants. We are taking action because consumer safety is a top priority."
This article was originally published at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 20, 2016.
On Saturday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that Sabra Dipping Co. (the official name of Sabra) is voluntarily recalling dips and spreads nationwide due to a possible listeria contamination.
The hummus was manufactured before November 8 at a plant where Listeria monocytogenes have been found, but according to the FDA, the bacteria has not yet been found in products that have been tested.
The FDA and Sabra are asking you to discard any product with a "Best Before" date through January 23, 2017. That date can be found on the lid of each package. Sabra has all the products that are part of the recall on its website and the list includes classic hummus, red pepper hummus, garlic hummus, spinach and artichoke hummus, and many more of our favorites. You can see the full list, here.
This isn't Sabra's first brush with a Listeria-related recall. Back in April 2015, we reported that Sabra found contaminated product in a grocery store and worked with the FDA to address the contamination.
Listeria infection is caused by eating food tainted with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. According to the most recent annual estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 1,600 people get sick and 260 people die due to listeria infection every year. Symptoms include headache, fever, stiff neck, nausea, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. It can be deadly in children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. It can also lead to miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
