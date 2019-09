On Saturday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that Sabra Dipping Co. (the official name of Sabra) is voluntarily recalling dips and spreads nationwide due to a possible listeria contamination.The hummus was manufactured before November 8 at a plant where Listeria monocytogenes have been found, but according to the FDA , the bacteria has not yet been found in products that have been tested.The FDA and Sabra are asking you to discard any product with a "Best Before" date through January 23, 2017. That date can be found on the lid of each package. Sabra has all the products that are part of the recall on its website and the list includes classic hummus, red pepper hummus, garlic hummus, spinach and artichoke hummus, and many more of our favorites. You can see the full list, here.