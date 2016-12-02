The arrival of DJ Earworm's annual "United State of Pop" mashup is a lot like Groundhog Day. We never remember it's coming, but when it does we're forced to reckon with some uncomfortable truths. Those truths include: The year is ending, we're going to have to holiday shop, and mashups were once super popular.



And this year's is no exception. The mix lands as we find ourselves dealing with a wildly uncertain pop and actual future. Kanye West had a nervous breakdown, it's been years since the last Taylor Swift album, and somehow Drake is still a thing. It's truly a dark place, pop music-wise.



But don't tell that to DJ Earworm. His mix is charmingly free of judgment, including newcomers like D.R.A.M., Li'l Yachty, and the Chainsmokers alongside stalwarts like Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, and Bruno Mars. You'll also see favorites like Rihanna, the Weeknd, and Desiigner. All that is set over a beat based heavily on “This is What You Came For,” by Rihanna and Calvin Harris (and Taylor Swift, writing as Nils Sjöberg).



Maybe this year hasn't been great, but this mix kind of is. Listen below.