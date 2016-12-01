Kanye West Urged To Stay Away From Weapons In 911 Call

Kanye West was released from the hospital yesterday after a weeklong stay, according to several reports. Today audio from the 911 call that precipitated the rapper's hospitalization was made public, illuminating details of the situation that led him to require medical attention.
West's doctor Dr. Michael Farzam can be heard on the audio recording suggesting the musician would require hospitalization, according to the Los Angeles Times. Any references to specific medical conditions or symptoms West suffered were removed from the tape before it was released to the public.
The more than five-minute clip does contain, however, a warning from the 911 dispatcher to Farzam. He cautions West's physician not to let him near any weapons. He went on to advise Farzam to call emergency services again if West got physical with the doctor.
According to a source's statement to Entertainment Tonight, West is happy to be reunited with his family after his hospital stay. "Kanye loves working, but he loves Kim and his family more," the source explained. "He had way too much on his plate and it came to a point where he couldn’t handle it all, so he just broke. He needs to find a good balance with the two in his life and he’ll work hard at finding that."
West's doctor Dr. Michael Farzam can be heard on the audio recording suggesting the musician would require hospitalization, according to the Los Angeles Times. Any references to specific medical conditions or symptoms West suffered were removed from the tape before it was released to the public.
The more than five-minute clip does contain, however, a warning from the 911 dispatcher to Farzam. He cautions West's physician not to let him near any weapons. He went on to advise Farzam to call emergency services again if West got physical with the doctor.
According to a source's statement to Entertainment Tonight, West is happy to be reunited with his family after his hospital stay. "Kanye loves working, but he loves Kim and his family more," the source explained. "He had way too much on his plate and it came to a point where he couldn’t handle it all, so he just broke. He needs to find a good balance with the two in his life and he’ll work hard at finding that."
Advertisement