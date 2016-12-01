In the bitter-cold winter months, there are few things more satisfying than cozying up under a warm blanket with a cup of hot cocoa. It's an experience we look forward to each season — and one that continues to be unrivaled in terms of comfort and deliciousness. Until now.
Starting today, you can snag a chocolate-infused face mask from Perricone MD that is just as delicious as it sounds — and does more than just smell like Swiss Miss. The hero ingredient is housed in teensy microcapsules that burst onto your skin as soon as you apply it. And we mean that literally: The capsules explode on contact, transforming from an off-white color to a rich, chocolaty-brown syrup. As you might imagine, it's the most fun product we've used in a long time.
But what's most impressive are the treatment's skin-boosting benefits. Chocolate is loaded with antioxidants — in higher levels than green tea or red wine — that help hydrate and fight wrinkle-inducing free radicals. Even the brand's founder Nicholas Perricone, MD, considers the ingredient "the gift from god." I will say this: After I used the mask just once for 15 minutes, my skin felt as great as it smelled — and looked slept-eight-hours refreshed.
However, there are a few downsides. For starters, you can't eat this chocolaty delight. And the
Cocoa Moisture Mask will set you back $69 — a steep price if you're comparing it to a cup of hot chocolate. The good news is that this indulgence, which you can use three times a week, will last you way longer.
Starting today, you can snag a chocolate-infused face mask from Perricone MD that is just as delicious as it sounds — and does more than just smell like Swiss Miss. The hero ingredient is housed in teensy microcapsules that burst onto your skin as soon as you apply it. And we mean that literally: The capsules explode on contact, transforming from an off-white color to a rich, chocolaty-brown syrup. As you might imagine, it's the most fun product we've used in a long time.
But what's most impressive are the treatment's skin-boosting benefits. Chocolate is loaded with antioxidants — in higher levels than green tea or red wine — that help hydrate and fight wrinkle-inducing free radicals. Even the brand's founder Nicholas Perricone, MD, considers the ingredient "the gift from god." I will say this: After I used the mask just once for 15 minutes, my skin felt as great as it smelled — and looked slept-eight-hours refreshed.
However, there are a few downsides. For starters, you can't eat this chocolaty delight. And the
Cocoa Moisture Mask will set you back $69 — a steep price if you're comparing it to a cup of hot chocolate. The good news is that this indulgence, which you can use three times a week, will last you way longer.
Advertisement