Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper would be the best Hollywood couple ever. They're both hilarious. They're both great conversationalist. They both have a pretty steady fan base. And between both of their shows (Cooper on CNN and Cohen on Bravo), AC-squared would rule the entertainment world.
But alas, that will never happen. And it's all Cohen's fault.
While on Watch What Happens Live, Cooper revealed why he and Cohen never worked out. As the story goes, the two were set up on a blind date back in the day, but the date never even happened.
"Andy and I were first set up on a blind date, which never happened because we had a phone call and after two minutes I said, 'I’m not dating this guy,'" Cooper told Cohen and Kelly Ripa, the other guest on the show. "He broke my cardinal rule: he mentioned my mom within the first four sentences of meeting me."
Cooper's mother is, for those unaware, the heiress and socialite Gloria Vanderbilt. The two are extremely close (they wrote a book together). But good old Cohen just couldn't resist asking about her. Cohen admitted that he couldn't help himself when he blurted out "So, your mom's Gloria Vanderbilt!" within the first few minutes of the phone call.
The two are now close friends and colleagues (they're on a national tour together, AC2) proving that blind dates can lead to great relationships, both romantic and platonic.
