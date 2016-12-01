This Dunkin' Donuts & Pop-Tarts Collab Is Breakfast Goals

Snack collaborations have really been governing the food scene this past year. We're not complaining, but with each emergence of a new tasty duo, we seem to be left wondering, What could possibly be next? Dunkin' Donuts Pop-Tarts, that's what.
We call this unexpected partnership a mashup of breakfast champions. Part throwback toaster pastry, part beloved coffee brand — all in one, frosted vessel. Perhaps the ultimate power breakfast for the lazy-morning people of the world?
There are two classic Dunkin' flavors to choose from, Chocolate Mocha or Vanilla Latte. Our R29 taste-testers noted that both Pop-Tarts retained the brand's OG flavor profile while giving off a new, yet subtle, hint of DD coffee (more heightened when properly toasted).
Starting today, these limited-edition squares will be making their way to retailers and grocery stores across the country. We'll still need to get our morning caffeine boost from drinkable lattes, though.
