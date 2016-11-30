This Mom Answered Her Daughter's Text With A Meme For The Ages

The internet is full of stories starring parents who have trouble decoding their teens' social media-filled lives. But this week, one Twitter user shared a photo that proves her mom might be a little too web savvy.
"I told my mom I went out and she deadass made a meme of herself," @Tayhannon captioned a photo of her mother that will look pretty familiar to anyone who has spent the last week scrolling through Twitter or Tumblr.
I told my mom I went out and she deadass made a meme of herself. pic.twitter.com/5h4XPXxH3j— tunechi tay 🕸 (@Tayhannon) November 29, 2016
The mom in question is obviously channeling the Evil Kermit meme that took off this month. The meme features a screenshot from Muppets Most Wanted, according to KnowYourMeme — and shows Kermit the frog confronted by his double, who is shrouded in a black hood. Twitter users have been using the light side/dark side imagery to present their kind, and far-less-kind, thoughts about a situation.
Me: Have an early night sleep— Evil Kermit 🐸 (@InnerEvilKermit) November 28, 2016
Inner me: Keep refreshing all your social media for no reason at all pic.twitter.com/VznpRY2I9h
Maybe this mom was trying to connect with her daughter and show off her social skills. Maybe she thought the Kermit imagery really was the best way to convey how conflicted she was about letting her kid stay out and have fun, or calling her home. Either way, she won this face-off.
