Where In The World Is Hillary Clinton? Check This Hashtag

Michael Hafford
Hillary Clinton has been popping up everywhere but where we need her most: in the White House. But the odd sightings of her have been fun, as we all try to navigate our pre-apocalyptic reality. Clinton has popped up places like hiking trails and feminist bookstores, but we need a centralized place to check the failed Democratic nominee's whereabouts.

Now, that place is a Twitter hashtag and account.
#HRCintheWild is a spinoff of a hashtag used by aides and volunteers to track Clinton during the campaign. And now it has its own Twitter account, started by a longtime aide Adam Parkhomenko. He tells CNet that the account was the idea of a Hillary supporting NYU student.

"I put it together because everyone seemed to be getting a smile from the photos," Parkhomenko told the publication.

And they're pretty good. Mainly she seems to be hiking in and around her home in Chappaqua, New York. Check them out and wonder what might have been.
