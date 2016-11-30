Where In The World Is Hillary Clinton? Check This Hashtag

Hillary Clinton has been popping up everywhere but where we need her most: in the White House. But the odd sightings of her have been fun, as we all try to navigate our pre-apocalyptic reality. Clinton has popped up places like hiking trails and feminist bookstores, but we need a centralized place to check the failed Democratic nominee's whereabouts.
Now, that place is a Twitter hashtag and account.
Now, that place is a Twitter hashtag and account.
To everyone who said #HRC is sick and cant barely walk, she sure seems to be hiking a lot!#HRCInTheWild— Pete Caren (@pedro_americana) November 28, 2016
pic.twitter.com/aO3W2wocXm
#HRCintheWild is a spinoff of a hashtag used by aides and volunteers to track Clinton during the campaign. And now it has its own Twitter account, started by a longtime aide Adam Parkhomenko. He tells CNet that the account was the idea of a Hillary supporting NYU student.
"I put it together because everyone seemed to be getting a smile from the photos," Parkhomenko told the publication.
And they're pretty good. Mainly she seems to be hiking in and around her home in Chappaqua, New York. Check them out and wonder what might have been.
"I put it together because everyone seemed to be getting a smile from the photos," Parkhomenko told the publication.
And they're pretty good. Mainly she seems to be hiking in and around her home in Chappaqua, New York. Check them out and wonder what might have been.
Advertisement
The woman in the sun glasses received more votes for president than any white male that has ever run for the office in our history. pic.twitter.com/lPpWWvb2LO— HRC In The Wild 🌲 (@HRCintheWild) November 29, 2016
3,000 + followers in 24 hours. Love the grassroots ❤️ here's a great one from the soups and cooked foods aisle as she makes her way around! pic.twitter.com/6RIjhJom4K— HRC In The Wild 🌲 (@HRCintheWild) November 29, 2016
@AdamParkhomenko @yashar I said we worked so hard, that she was undiminished in our hearts- she said- Don't be discouraged, never give up. pic.twitter.com/V3stUkFTVN— Lori Morton (@MortonsEast) November 24, 2016
Advertisement