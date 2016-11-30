If you're looking for a way to make your Christmas tree stand out or make your holiday party a little rowdier, a new product from Pickering's Gin should accomplish both. The distillery's currently selling ornaments filled with a fun surprise: 50 milliliters of gin.
The glass baubles come in beautiful translucent colors, from sky blue to golden yellow.
Pickering's is selling packages of six for $37.55. But though they've manufactured 30,000 this year, they're already sold out. They're planning to make 300,000 more in January so this doesn't happen again.
For now, though, they should have more in December, and they've shared footage to prove they're in the works.
A Pickering's Gin representative told Mashable that the best way to secure a package is to sign up for the mailing list, which you can do on its website.
Forget gin on the rocks, we're all about baubles on ice! Many thanks to our winning #GinFriend this week! - Ms. Colquhoun wins our first weekly top-up bottle giveaway! To enter take a snap of your baubles using #ginbaubles @pickeringsgin and you could be in with a chance of winning the next bottle! #PickGin #edinburgh #gin #competition #winter #gin #snow #scottish #highlands #ice #ornaments #baubles #edinburgh #distillery #pickeringsgin #ginstagram #gintime #craft #distillery
If you're not one of the lucky ones who gets one in time, it looks like you can get other nifty alcohol-filled ornaments on Etsy.
