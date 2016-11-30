How The Election Was Like My Divorce — & Why That's Not Necessarily A Bad Thing

This was a relatively thoughtful exchange, given some of the verbal feces being flung online. Yet, these two were nowhere near “really hearing one another,” as our couples therapist used to say. On a different thread, a friend played counselor when I wrote something that she was worried would send another commenter into a defensive tizzy. “I think what Stephanie is trying to say is…” she wrote, rephrasing my statement in more neutral language. Our couples' therapist used to do that, too, and while it can help, sometimes it made me even more apoplectic. I needed my husband to hear the emotion behind, not just the content of, what I was saying, even if it was going to get us absolutely nowhere.



Here’s what I can tell you, having in effect already been through this kind of breakup: My divorce, like most divorces, was hideous. Six years later, with time and careful parsing of words and sincere expressions of appreciation and, most important, the shared goal of the stability and well-being of our children, my relationship with my ex has coalesced into a functional, even friendly, co-parenting relationship — one I know I from other people’s divorces that I’m lucky to have. Our kids are doing great, and while our partnership will never be what it was, my ex and I have a shared purpose, one that seems to have dulled any lingering rage or feelings of betrayal.



If our country is, in fact, going through a divorce, successful co-parenting of the handful of things we agree upon is a decent goal to have. It’s also a more realistic one, perhaps, than true unity — let alone putting the spark back into our metaphorical sex life, if it was ever there. The feeling of hopelessness that our position (never mind our feelings) will ever be understood by the “other” is one thing we all seem to share — which tells me we all may be right about that. In the end, salvaging the relationship between large groups of Americans who are this alienated may be more of a matter of turning that relationship into something else entirely, and that means defining “success” differently.



If you had told me in the "screw mediation, I’m getting a lawyer" days that, someday, we would thank one another (without sarcasm!) for handling some tedious kid task, or that we’d sit together at a recital laughing and applauding our child’s ukulele prowess, I’d have said you were sniffing too many Sharpies. Yet, here we are. And a big reason is that we let our relationship evolve into what it wanted to be, rather than trying to force it into something else.





