According to the Hollywood Reporter, the cameras are still rolling on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
A spokesperson for the network noted, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians is currently in production and has not been halted." This is in response to the TMZ report from earlier today, which alleged that the show had ceased filming.
This story was originally published on November 29, 2016 11:30a.m.
It appears that Kanye West's hospitalization has impacted production on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Today, TMZ reported that shooting for the family's E! reality series will be postponed through the end of the year. A source confirmed that West's medical treatment interrupted production, and no filming will occur through December.
Production on KUWTK previously came to halt on October 3, in the wake of Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery. The incident resulted in Kim uncharacteristically shunning the public sphere. Though the camera turned away for a spell, production resumed shortly after, and it appeared as though the show must go on.
Just when Kim was set to make her first public appearance following the traumatic incident, Kanye West was hospitalized and she rushed directly to his side. Details surrounding West's condition are fuzzy — and truly, his health is none of our business. We can only hope that the rapper is well.
Here's the thing about reality television: There are just some realities that can't — or shouldn't — be televised. As The Huffington Post points out, KUWTK shut down production last year after Lamar Odom collapsed in Nevada. Based on their history, the Kardashians will likely return to their regular tell-all selves in short order. After all, they have to keep up.
