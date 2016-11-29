You might think of Black Friday as a day to shop until you drop, but it can also be a time to do good. At least it was this year for the Indianapolis Humane Society, which used the occasion to waive its adoption fees.
On Sunday, the organization wrote in a Facebook post that all its animals had either been adopted or received applications for adoption. Photos show a line stretching all the way down the block outside the shelter.
In fact, there were 39 adoptions on Friday alone.
The deal was part of Zappos.com's Home for the Pawlidayz event, CNET reports, which allowed shelters throughout the country to give people pets for free. Though the Indianapolis Humane Society staff was still careful to make sure the pets ended up with the right people, just getting rid of the fee removed one major barrier to adoption.
For those who would like to adopt animals from the shelter, there were already new ones there Monday afternoon. And, of course, there are many more animals in need all around the country if you'd like to do something good this holiday season.
