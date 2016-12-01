30 Cheap Gifts That Look Like A Million Bucks

As you move down your holiday to-do list, your wallet grows weary. What? Another $100 silk scarf for a mother-in-law/father-in-law/doorman/Tinder hookup? But you just bought $20 keychains for everyone in your squad! And as much as we'd all love to pull a Monica Geller and bake cookies for everyone, sometimes you just have to buy a gift. (All due respect to Christmas cookies.)
These are the times when we turn to the tchotchke. The dreaded holiday trinket. Cheap, useless, and usually covered in sparkles, these budget gifts scream: "I left your present for the last minute!" But at a certain point, these gifts can feel unavoidable.
Well, we'd like to assure you that just because something is inexpensive or procured at the eleventh hour doesn't mean it can't also be awesome. There exists, deep within the internet's tunnels, a wealth of affordable gifts that are neither dinky nor pointless. No, these items have an exterior that belies their petty-cash price. Ahead, discover $10-and-under buys that are so cute, so chic, so luxe, they are damn near priceless.
