Harry Potter fans know that real-life Christmas, though usually fun and exciting, may never quite measure up to a Christmas at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. In each of the Harry Potter books and movies, during the holiday season, the students are treated to a grand celebration. The Hogwarts Great Hall is decorated with 12 massive trees, there's a bottomless Christmas Day feast, and it even snows inside the castle. Though Katheryn Burnett, a muggle from the United Kingdom, will most likely never get to hear a chorus of ghosts caroling, that didn't stop her from using the wizarding world as inspiration for her Christmas tree.
About a week ago, Burnett posted photos of her HP-inspired tree to Facebook, and the album has since been liked over 15,000 times and has received 24,700 comments from amazed Potterheads all over the globe. The album's description borrowed from one of Albus Dumbledore's most iconic and uplifting quotes. The tree's creator wrote, "Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the 'Christmas Lights.'" The always-cheerful headmaster would certainly be proud of this tree. It's a great reminder that a muggle Christmas can still be pretty magical if you just use your imagination.
