Are there any two words in the English language that inspire more delight than "surprise sale"? We didn't think so. That's why we were so excited to hear about Sephora's flash sale that just dropped today — which is offering loads of beauty products at absurdly low prices. Only, there's a catch. Turns out, you can only shop the beauty products at a discount on the superstore's app.
A friendly beauty redditor kindly alerted the makeup-obsessed about the sale this morning. On the heels of the OG post, someone else attached photos of everything available so you can check out your options before downloading the app. (Because we're all in this together!) However, if you want to actually purchase anything — which, let's be honest, you're very likely to — you can only add to cart if you go mobile.
Among the deals are discounted gift sets from cult-favorite brands like GlamGlow, Too Faced, Make Up For Ever, and more. But if you can't download the app for whatever reason, don't fret: Sephora is joining the ranks of retail stores with unbelievable deals this Black Friday.
