Hashtags come and go on Twitter, but sometimes they're so real that their words stay with us forever. That's definitely the case for #DatingIsHardBecause, the relatable AF hashtag that's been keeping single people busy all day. Of course, we don't need social media to remind us of the perils of dating, but it does help to know that we're not experiencing the struggle alone.
For instance, many of the tweets nail the fact that the hardest part about dating is the fact that you run into the same problems over and over again.
#DatingIsHardBecause it's hard to even find someone to date everybody is either to busy playing or stuck on their ex— tecatito (@samuel_1039) November 22, 2016
#DatingIsHardBecause people don't take anything serious and just wanna play games— olimey ✨ (@olimeycazares15) November 22, 2016
#datingishardbecause Once you get dropped so many times you think everyone is out to fw your feelings— vir (@Juicyvir) November 22, 2016
Of course, other people aren't entirely to blame. There are one or two personal problems that we could do with working out.
#DatingIsHardBecause you typically have to leave your house to do it— Samantha Ravndahl (@SsssamanthaaMUA) November 22, 2016
But even if we do, who even has the time to invest in all the craziness?
#DatingIsHardBecause I'm trying to go to school, work, and sleep— chris k (@chrisftmendes) November 23, 2016
Plus, relationships are hard!
#DatingIsHardBecause people will turn their back on you over one argument instead of fighting to make things work.— Chase Donahue (@chase_david18) November 23, 2016
#DatingIsHardBecause people carry baggage over from their previous relationship.— $HAH33D (@Shaheedworld) November 22, 2016
Oh well. Dating is definitely worth it for the happiness you can find with a partner, but that doesn't make it any easier. At least Twitter has our backs, even if we end up scrolling through it alone with twenty cats.
