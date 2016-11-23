Today is one of the busiest travel days of the year. So if you're already freaking about delayed flight times and crippling traffic, there's one thing that might help ease the stress. In addition to being the day before Thanksgiving, it's also National Espresso Day.
Here's where we present you with some good news that will make you feel better about fleeing the office in a panic, lugging that hastily over-stuffed suitcase. In honor of today's lesser known coffee-themed holiday, Dunkin' Donuts will be offering up some steeply discounted pre-Thanksgiving fuel.
All day today you can grab any medium-sized espresso beverage that the double D menu has to offer for $1.99. Iced, cold, macchiato, latte, or cappuccino! Finally something we can swallow in our stress-filled travel haze.
Stop by participating Dunkin' locations on November 23rd only to snag an extra latte to get you through the day. And get geared up for the real marathon on the 24th.
