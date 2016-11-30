The holiday season is here — which means you can officially blast Mariah singing "All I Want For Christmas Is You" and watch Love Actually on loop until 2017 with no shame. It also means it's time to break out your favorite decorations and turn your apartment into a winter wonderland.



Of course, not every twentysomething has a dedicated box labeled "holiday decorations." It's pretty easy to go with cheap twinkle lights and dollar-store finds that inevitably get tossed out after a few years. But rather than the same-old stuff you'll see everywhere, why not get something that will last for years to come and stand out?



Etsy, our favorite destination for all things one-of-a-kind and homemade, is an absolute treasure trove for holiday decor. From cheeky cards to ornaments you'll have forever, there's something for every holiday and style. Plus, you'll be supporting small businesses and artisans — a definite bonus.



Ahead, 29 unique buys that will make your holidays merry and bright.