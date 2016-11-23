Kourtney Kardashian's Toiletry Bag Would Make A TSA Officer Jealous

What someone takes on an airplane reveals a lot about their personality. Do you hoard trashy magazines and 10-pound bags of Twizzlers? Or do you shell out for the Wi-Fi code and spend three hours cleaning out your inbox while sipping soda water? Kourtney Kardashian's in-flight experience amounts to a mini spa session — and let's just say girlfriend is packing way above the recommended single-quart bag.
She shared the full list on her site yesterday, and first off: She is nothing if not organized and prepared. “Kim taught me years ago...to always keep toiletry bags packed so I'm ready for last-minute trips,” she writes. “For things I use day-to-day, I get duplicates, so my travel sets stay complete and aren't missing anything.”
As suspected, the reality star’s choice travel items are a mix of luxury and eco goods — and unsurprising plugs for the family's businesses. (She always packs a Kylie Cosmetics item and a few Manuka Honey products, for which she is a spokesperson.) But the star revealed a few surprising must-haves as well, like the ever-practical Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream (which can be used for a large number of winter skin woes). Ahead, see exactly how Kourt stocks her $580 Dopp kit with $312 worth of beauty gold.
