Looking for a way to get in the holiday spirit that doesn't involve listening to "Jingle Bell Rock" nonstop? This story, from the Facebook group Love What Matters, will remind you of the best way to celebrate the season: acts of kindness.
Taryn Keith from Houston, Texas, shared this picture of a tip her boyfriend received on Saturday night. Rather than the suggested 20% tip, the customer left had him $750. (that's over a 600% tip in case you're wondering!)
Taryn Keith from Houston, Texas, shared this picture of a tip her boyfriend received on Saturday night. Rather than the suggested 20% tip, the customer left had him $750. (that's over a 600% tip in case you're wondering!)
The note on the receipt explained the reason for the customer's generosity. "Hopefully, you can get back to Ireland for the holidays," it reads. Keith, who is pregnant, explains in the post that they have been hoping to get back there to introduce her boyfriend's family to their child once he is born.
Since being shared on the Love What Matters page, the post has received over 60,000 likes as well as thousands of shares and comments. It's easy to see why it's resonating with so many Facebook users. As one person commented, "No matter what is being shown on the news there are sooooooo many amazing people — more good than bad," a perfect reminder this season (or any season).
Since being shared on the Love What Matters page, the post has received over 60,000 likes as well as thousands of shares and comments. It's easy to see why it's resonating with so many Facebook users. As one person commented, "No matter what is being shown on the news there are sooooooo many amazing people — more good than bad," a perfect reminder this season (or any season).
Advertisement