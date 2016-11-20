New York City steakhouse Old Homestead, whose claim to fame is being over 100 years old, is hosting a mind-blowingly expensive Thanksgiving dinner this year, Gothamist reports. How mind-blowing? $50,000 per person.
The steakhouse, a favorite of banker types for big portions and big prices, is pulling out all the stops. Here's the over-the-top menu Old Homestead is serving up Thursday:
The steakhouse, a favorite of banker types for big portions and big prices, is pulling out all the stops. Here's the over-the-top menu Old Homestead is serving up Thursday:
— A 20-pound free-range turkey basted in extra-virgin olive oil from Italy
— A $465-per-pound piece of Wagyu beef imported from Japan
— $54-per-pound foie gras
— Sweet potatoes garnished with $1,600-per-ounce caviar
— Pumpkin ice cream made with $4,200 eggnog sauce
Purchasers of this Thanksgiving experience also receive four tickets to an upcoming Giants game (valued at $10,000); one night at the Waldorf with room service and breakfast in bed (valued at $5,000); limousine transportation while in NYC (around $2,000); and a Fifth Avenue shopping spree (totaling $7,500). You'll also be able to take a horse-drawn carriage ride through Central Park.
We're not really sure who this dinner is for. Tourists with cash to burn who don't know where to go? We'd follow Eater's advice on this. Foodies and their families head to Gotham Bar and Grill for the relatively cheap $145 dinner, fabulous types should try the Polo Bar (it's serving an à la carte menu), and hipsters should head to the Glasserie in Brooklyn for a $68 meal that includes grilled rabbit and cheese flatbread.
Advertisement