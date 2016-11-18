Fewer Stores Will Be Open On Thanksgiving This Year

We love Black Friday deals as much as the next gal, but it seems that in recent years stores have been going overboard on competition and opening their doors earlier and earlier. Many places have even taken to starting the savings on Thanksgiving, a full day before Black Friday. According to The New York Times, though, this year is going to be different.
Apparently, retailers are starting to recognize it's not always worth it to open on Thanksgiving Day. With online retailers like Amazon, consumers know they don't have to stand in line or shop on Turkey Day in order to find deals. Proof is in the numbers. As the Times reports, the National Retail Federation's annual survey showed that last year, 34.6 million adults shopped on Thanksgiving. That's down from 43.1 million in 2014 and 44.8 million in 2013.
Of course, there will still be plenty of major stores open on the holiday, but you should make sure to double-check closures before venturing out to shop. Take a look at the complete list of retailers and malls that will not be open here. It may be kind of a bummer to have fewer days for deals, but we're actually kind of glad we won't feel as pressured to leave the house on our favorite food-centric holiday.
