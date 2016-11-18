Late on November 16, 22-year-old actress Bex Taylor-Klaus shared a simple, to the point, and impactful tweet with her 125,000 Twitter followers: "hello my name is bex and yes the rumors are true I am v gay." She added, "Live on YouNow in 10 minutes." The tweet has been shared almost 5,000 times, and has nearly 10,000 likes.
Once on YouNow, the former Arrow actress talked to her fans about coming out. Taylor-Klaus has appeared in prominent television roles since she was in high school (she was in Netflix binge favorite The Killing), and many of her characters have been queer. But this is the first time she has publicly announced her sexual orientation.
Based on her tweets and retweets regarding the 2016 election, it appears that she felt motivated by the shifting political tide to proudly and confidently say that she is not only an LGBTQ ally, but a member of the set herself. As a breakout Hollywood star (she is now a main character MTV's small-screen version of Scream), she can serve as a role model of acceptance for fans of all ages, gender identities, and sexual preferences.
Her fans warmly congratulated her on coming out on a public platform, and were eager to share their well wishes with her on Twitter.
@IBexWeBex just wanted to say i love and support you and i am so proud of you !!— scream as dogs (@screamasdogs) November 18, 2016
Hey @IBexWeBex I LOVE YOU! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JfRLsTs2kx— Brian Dannelly (@briandannelly) November 18, 2016
@IBexWeBex Bex, Thanks for reminding me how one tweet can mean so much AND so little at the same time. I love you. So proud you're my friend— Neil Kaplan (@NeKap) November 18, 2016
I'm so fucking proud of my friend. So proud. Congrats @IBexWeBex and I love you.— Slade Pearce (@SladePearce) November 18, 2016
Congrats on coming out!!! ❤️🔥🍾 https://t.co/SNQZw817bb— Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) November 17, 2016
Taylor-Klaus, in return, thanked everyone for their support.
Thank you for all the love and support since last night -- it truly means a lot! 🏳️🌈😘— Bex Taylor-Klaus (@IBexWeBex) November 17, 2016
