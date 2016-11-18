This article contains spoilers about the winter finale of How To Get Away With Murder.
Last night's episode of How To Get Away With Murder left us in shock — and not just because we finally saw who's under the sheet. There are still plenty of mysteries up in the air for those who didn't die last night.
For example, we still haven't seen a resolution in Charles Mahoney's (Wilson Bethel) trial. It's not clear whether or not Frank (Charlie Weber) will get away with his plan to frame Charles for his father's murder. Of course, Frank was the one that actually did it.
The trial isn't the only thing in question. It seems likely that Annalise (Viola Davis) might not be able to teach at Middleton at all, considering the fact that a student's lifeless body was removed from her home. And we don't know where things stand with Annalise and Nate (Billy Brown) — and, for that matter, Bonnie (Liza Weil).
Ahead, we've compiled the questions — big and small — that we have after watching the first half of the show's third season. Let's hope there are some answers when it returns in January.
