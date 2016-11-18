Ariana Grande hasn't released new music since May, when her album Dangerous Woman dropped. But in the day and age of YouTube, that doesn't mean we don't get to hear any fresh Grande tracks until she gets back in the studio. How's that? A YouTuber under the name TronicBox frequently revamps popular hits using different musical styles. Recently, the user posted a video of Grande's song "Into You" transformed into an '80s synth-pop hit, as Hello Giggles pointed out.
The track sounds professionally done and works so well, we think we like it better than the original. "I am obsessed with this," tweeted YouTube singer Eli Lieb. Another fan tweeted, "am i ever gonna stop listening to the 80s version of into you by ariana grande? probably but not anytime soon."
Oh, and the hairdo the pop star's been given for the video is totally rad. In fact, we're beginning to wonder... Was Ariana Grande born in the wrong decade?
Check out the video, below.
