Harry Potter fans know that tragedy inside the wizarding world can be just as heartbreaking as in the non-magical world. And HP lovers are being dealt a dually painful blow with the split of two beloved Muggles. A pair of Harry Potter alums have broken up. Actors Evanna Lynch and Robbie Jarvis confirmed to Us Weekly that they are no longer dating. The 25-year-old Lynch played the loopy, lovable Luna Lovegood in four Potter films. Jarvis, 30, starred as a young James Potter, Harry's dad, in The Order of the Phoenix.
At the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them premiere in NYC last week, Lynch told Us Weekly that she and Jarvis have parted ways after dating since early 2015. But it's nice to hear that the two are still cordial. "We’re still good friends," she said to Us Weekly. While they certainly never dated onscreen, we have to say they made a pretty cute couple in real life. And to think we never even got their couple name, "Pottergood," trending.
