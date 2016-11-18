They say you can have too much of a good thing, but pumpkin spice lattes may be the one exception. At least that seems to be the philosophy Matt "Megatoad" Stonie brought to his "World's Largest Pumpkin Spice Latte" video, where he drinks — you guessed it — the world's largest PSL.
Stonie got seven venti drinks at Starbucks and combined them all into one in his kitchen.
The drink is about the size of his entire upper body and fills the largest coffee cup we've ever seen. To make it even more challenging for himself, he squirts whipped cream all over it. It takes 30 seconds just for him to coat the top.
This is the winner of Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest we're talking about, Cosmopolitan reports, and he clearly does not mess around. He downs it all in a minute and 55 seconds.
He's not even a diehard PSL fan — he'd actually never had one in his life before this. The verdict? "It was delicious."
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.
Stonie got seven venti drinks at Starbucks and combined them all into one in his kitchen.
The drink is about the size of his entire upper body and fills the largest coffee cup we've ever seen. To make it even more challenging for himself, he squirts whipped cream all over it. It takes 30 seconds just for him to coat the top.
This is the winner of Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest we're talking about, Cosmopolitan reports, and he clearly does not mess around. He downs it all in a minute and 55 seconds.
He's not even a diehard PSL fan — he'd actually never had one in his life before this. The verdict? "It was delicious."
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.
Advertisement