With expensive holiday travel on the horizon, end-of-year deadlines at work building up, and party invites flooding in, one thing is universal: a low-maintenance hair approach is key right now. Read: color that doesn't need to be touched up, cuts that grow out beautifully, and updos that only look like they were done at a salon.



For help on the subject, we asked top hair experts how everyone can find a style, color, and cut that always looks polished — even if they haven’t seen a stylist in months. While new Pinterest looks and celebrity cuts keep us inspired, it’s the not-enough-hours-in-the-day mentality that keeps us low-key and low-maintenance. We get it, sometimes stowing product (beyond the basics), giving up that trendy color, and living with grown-out layers can be annoying, but there’s a way to make these looks last longer, without being anxious for change.



Click ahead to see some of the chops and colors we’re ready to rock all winter long, so we can forgo trekking to our hair appointments in the snow — and cuddle up inside until spring instead.



