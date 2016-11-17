Story from Entertainment

Watch Disney Stars Creating Their Wand IDs In This Awkward Found Footage

Kathryn Lindsay
Growing up watching Disney Channel means that there's one thing with which we're all too familiar: those little clips during commercial breaks where stars of the channel would introduce themselves and draw a Mickey Mouse with a wand. When completed, they looked something like this:
But take away the fancy music and editing, and things got a lot more awkward. We know this thanks to a whole slew of behind-the-scenes found footage that's making the rounds on the internet.

These raw clips feature classic stars like Hilary Duff and Raven-Symoné acting out the script (which traditionally involved the actor introducing themselves, the show they work on, and drawing Mickey Mouse ears with a magic wand) over and over again until they basically lose their minds. For instance, note the look Raven gives the director at 1:21 when he asks her to do it "one more" time.
Advertisement
While Hilary Duff managed to nail the script, the moments in between are straight up painful to watch.
On the other hand, America Ferrera looks like she's having a lot of fun.
Then there's Lalaine who plays Miranda Sanchez in Lizzie McGuire, who seems to have no idea what Mickey Mouse ears actually look like.
Unfortunately, it seems some of the videos, which Buzzfeed reports were originally uploaded to YouTube by the editing company who made them, have been taken down. But don't worry, you can still watch the full thread of videos in all their cringe-y glory on Twitter right here.
Advertisement

More from Entertainment