Growing up watching Disney Channel means that there's one thing with which we're all too familiar: those little clips during commercial breaks where stars of the channel would introduce themselves and draw a Mickey Mouse with a wand. When completed, they looked something like this:
But take away the fancy music and editing, and things got a lot more awkward. We know this thanks to a whole slew of behind-the-scenes found footage that's making the rounds on the internet.
These raw clips feature classic stars like Hilary Duff and Raven-Symoné acting out the script (which traditionally involved the actor introducing themselves, the show they work on, and drawing Mickey Mouse ears with a magic wand) over and over again until they basically lose their minds. For instance, note the look Raven gives the director at 1:21 when he asks her to do it "one more" time.
These raw clips feature classic stars like Hilary Duff and Raven-Symoné acting out the script (which traditionally involved the actor introducing themselves, the show they work on, and drawing Mickey Mouse ears with a magic wand) over and over again until they basically lose their minds. For instance, note the look Raven gives the director at 1:21 when he asks her to do it "one more" time.
Advertisement
Her face when they said "one more" @ 1:21💀 pic.twitter.com/648OnEBR1R— #JusticeForSexWithMe (@hollylikeablvd) November 15, 2016
While Hilary Duff managed to nail the script, the moments in between are straight up painful to watch.
Poor Hillary wasn't here for it at all :( pic.twitter.com/RnjmhmvTEW— #JusticeForSexWithMe (@hollylikeablvd) November 15, 2016
On the other hand, America Ferrera looks like she's having a lot of fun.
America Ferrera (aka Ugly Betty). She's FAR from ugly & such a sweet girl ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2cgh39FrQh— #JusticeForSexWithMe (@hollylikeablvd) November 15, 2016
Then there's Lalaine who plays Miranda Sanchez in Lizzie McGuire, who seems to have no idea what Mickey Mouse ears actually look like.
Lalaine (Lizzie McGuire's bff). The way she draws the logo has me dying 💀 pic.twitter.com/egbNABHTNq— #JusticeForSexWithMe (@hollylikeablvd) November 15, 2016
Advertisement