Trump's Name Removed From NYC Apartments, Residents Rejoice

They're coming down to much rejoicing. 300 people, many of them residents, created a petition to get the name off the property . It makes sense, since 75% of their district went for Clinton, according to DNAInfo Equity Residential tells the Guardian they hope to make the buildings more attractive to potential tenants.“We are in the process of rebranding the buildings using their street addresses as the property names,” Marty McKenna, a spokesman for Equity Residential, tells the newspaper. “The goal is to assume a more neutral building identity that will appeal to all current and future renters.”Trump relied on foreign capital, as he always does, to complete the project. The New York Times says they were developed in conjunction with investors from Hong Kong A Trump spokesman told the Guardian the name change was completed as part of a pre-existing agreement.Watch a news story about the letters being removed below.