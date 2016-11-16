Jon Gosselin claims he does not know where his 12-year-old son is, and that his ex-wife Kate Gosselin refuses to tell him.
The father told Entertainment Tonight that his ex is keeping the whereabouts of his son Collin from him. "I have an idea where he is but I don't really know where he is," he said, adding, "I mean, I ask but she doesn't tell me. She doesn't answer any of my texts unless they pertain to custody."
According to Jon, Kate told him that Collin, whom he hasn't seen in two years, is in a "special school for special needs kids with behavioral problems." This is also what Kate told People in August. “Collin has special needs,” she said, explaining that he was “enrolled in a program that is helping him learn the skills he needs to be the best him he can be."
But Jon, who has partial custody of his eight children with Kate, claims law enforcement officials have told him otherwise. He didn't elaborate on what that meant, but alleged that his other children also do not know where Collin is.
Collin will reportedly not be featured in the new season of TLC's Kate Plus 8, which premieres November 22.
Jon told ET that he is planning to take legal action against his ex-wife to find out where his son is. He also said that he is seeking joint custody of his kids, and if it's granted to him, that would require TLC to stop filming the reality series.
Kate has yet to comment on her ex-husband's allegations.
