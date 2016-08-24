There's a reason why Jon Gosselin's oldest kids no longer speak to him. Mady and Cara, 15, aren't afraid to speak out about how absent their father has been for the last several years of their lives.
The twins told People that they both have a strained relationship with their dad, but not for the reasons he says. "He makes it seem like we're being kept from him, which is insane," Mady said. "He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don't want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen."
Cara was a little more closed-lipped about her own feelings when she discussed him with the magazine. "I wouldn't even know what to say about him," she said.
Earlier this month, Jon told Entertainment Tonight that he hasn't seen Mady or Cara regularly for several years. Mady told People that he's distorting their situation — the twins don't speak to him by choice.
"He doesn't even know us," she said. "How can he dare to talk about us?"
The twins told People that they both have a strained relationship with their dad, but not for the reasons he says. "He makes it seem like we're being kept from him, which is insane," Mady said. "He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don't want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen."
Cara was a little more closed-lipped about her own feelings when she discussed him with the magazine. "I wouldn't even know what to say about him," she said.
Earlier this month, Jon told Entertainment Tonight that he hasn't seen Mady or Cara regularly for several years. Mady told People that he's distorting their situation — the twins don't speak to him by choice.
"He doesn't even know us," she said. "How can he dare to talk about us?"
Advertisement