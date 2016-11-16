Ed Sheeran Surprised A 9-Year-Old Fan Who's Spent Most Of Her Life In The Hospital & Now We're Crying
A young Ed Sheeran fan got a special surprise from her favorite singer: A bedside concert.
According to the Huffington Post, Melody Driscoll was born with Rett syndrome, a rare neurological disorder which affects brain development in girls. The 9-year-old has spent 80% of her life in the hospital, undergoing 40 operations and deals with chronic pain everyday.
Despite being unable to walk or talk, Driscoll has been an avid listener of Sheeran's since she first saw him perform “Thinking Out Loud” in 2014. Her doctors even put Sheeran's music on to help the little girl cope with her pain.
So imagine how excited she was to see Sheeran show up to her southeast England hospital to perform a private concert. Well, you don't have to since Driscoll's mom, Katrina posted a clip of Sheeran to Facebook playing "Photograph" on the ukulele while Melody rocks back and forth to the music.
Katrina, who called Sheeran Melody's "Prince Charming," spent a year campaigning to get Sheeran to visit, but unfortunately said it was during a time in which the singer was taking a social media break so he didn't see it.
It was only after the local police station started sharing Driscoll's story that the post went viral and Sheeran's manager saw it. For Driscoll's mom though, to have the singer actually show up for her little girl, who doctors said might not live past four years old, means more to her than he'll probably ever know.
“So many times I nearly lost her because she was giving up but as soon as we put you on Melody would start fighting back,” Driscoll, wrote on her daughter’s Facebook page. “This is what I mean when I say that I literally owe you her life. You literally keep her alive. She fights to stay in this crazy world just because of you.”
After the visit, Sheeran said he'd like to keep in touch and even invited her to a soundcheck so that she could see him in concert.
“Melody is still on cloud nine,” Driscoll wrote of her daughter's experience. “Whenever Ed’s name is mentioned she starts smiling and giggling and tapping our phones so we can play the videos of her with him to her. She then starts kissing the phone. It’s so sweet.”
Almost as sweet as this video of Sheeran playing Melody's favorite song "Thinking Out Loud."
