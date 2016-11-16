We should know better than to take what HBO says at face value. This is the network, after all, that left Jon Snow's life hanging in the balance for the better part of a year. And yet...
This week HBO Programming president Casey Bloys hinted to The Wrap that a Game of Thrones prequel might be happening after all. Nothing's been set in stone yet, but surely those network bigwigs wouldn't be so cruel as to cut off our Westeros supply after season 8. (Oh, who are we kidding? They killed off Hodor. They're monsters.)
“We’ve talked very, very kind of high-level, like, ‘Oh, that would be interesting, a prequel would be interesting, are there areas that make more sense?'” Bloys teased. “But we haven’t — no one has put pen to paper — yet. It’s still pretty early on.
“But, it’s such a great world and it’s such a great property, we’d be crazy not to at least explore the idea of some sort of prequel or whatever you want to call it,” he added. “So, we are thinking about it, talking about it, but nothing really of note to report just yet.”
You'd better not be screwing with us, Bloys. A scorned GoT fan can make Arya look like a baby koala bear.
