While we were using photos of Ben Affleck to explain our feelings about Donald Trump's America, Nicki Minaj was finessing rhymes in the studio. The rapper just released "Black Barbies," her remix of Rae Sremmurd's "Black Beatles," and the track includes two lines dissing the president-elect's immigration policies.
"Island girl, Donald Trump want me go home." Minaj raps. Later she adds that she's "prayin' all my foreigns don't get deported."
Minaj was born in Saint James, Trinidad and Tobago, and raised in Queens. Her lyrics suggest that her immigrant history makes her unwelcome in light of Trump's election, a sentiment that Trump himself has vindicated.
When the president-elect formally laid out his immigration policy in August, he promised to end "unconstitutional executive orders" that allow millions of Americans to stay in the country. Trump also said he would force those seeking entry into the United States to undergo "extreme vetting."
Minaj's rap pushes back against Trump's xenophobia. She's been critical of Trump in the past, poking fun at his pronunciation of "bad hombres" on Instagram.
Listen to Minaj's full track, below.
