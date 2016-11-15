Jessica & Ashlee Simpson's Father Joe Reveals Cancer Battle

Joe Simpson, the 58-year-old father of Jessica and Ashlee Simpson, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, his rep confirms to People.
Simpson, the former minister and talent manager known as Papa Joe during his daughters' MTV reality show reigns, has undergone prostate surgery since being diagnosed two months ago. He is reportedly recovering and returning to work in his new career as a photographer.
“He’s feeling great now and is optimistic,” a source close to Simpson told the magazine. “He’s felt so much love and support from his family and friends.”
Simpson and his wife Tina divorced in 2013 after 35 years of marriage. He has four grandchildren: Jessica's children Maxwell and Ace, and Ashlee's son Bronx and daughter Jagger.
Neither Jessica nor Ashlee Simpson have commented publicly on their father's cancer battle. We wish him a speedy recovery.
