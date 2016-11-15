Everyone is feeling pretty shaken after Donald Trump's shocking win in last week's presidential election. Marginalized groups, such as women and POC, are especially on guard since the president-elect spent most of his campaign detailing how he would work to take away their rights. It's led to a pretty unsafe atmosphere, so these male college students are brilliantly doing their part to fight the hate.
Noah Diaz, a student at University of Nebraska at Omaha, stumbled upon a group of his classmates on Monday sitting with a heartwarming sign.
"Have you felt unsafe on campus?" the sign reads. "Discriminated against? Threatened? Afraid to walk around campus? We will walk with you."
This kind of outreach is important because, as Time reports, hate crimes have been on the rise since election day. While Donald Trump told supporters to "stop it" when he appeared on Sunday night's 60 Minutes, it's done nothing to quell the anxiety of those targeted.
Luckily, these college students are giving the world hope.
"After a week of feeling really discouraged by a number of my fellow students on campus, I'm thankful for guys like these," Diaz captioned the post. "What they're doing is cool as fuck and I'm feeling proud to be a Maverick knowing that they're keeping my classmates safe."
