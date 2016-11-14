Will Taco Bell Be The New Yeezy Of Fast Food?

If you thought Taco Bell was "Living Más" with Doritos Locos and Cheetos Burritos, think again. The fast food chain told its fans this morning that it has has officially gone "all-in on its brand evolution." So what exactly does this mean? The iconic chain just opened a brand-new flagship location that serves up an entire line of food-themed attire to go with the menu. Is TB going to be the new Yeezus of our fast-food nation? We can honestly can't wait to find out.
This brand evolution is tied to Taco Bell's Cantina restaurant expansion — and most recently its announcement of a full on "Flagship Experience," with a move to include not only elevated dining, but merchandise, too. The flagship is located in none other than Las Vegas, baby, and is filled with all the bells and whistles. We're talking branded TB swag, an alcoholic Freeze wall with individual Freeze taps, digital menu boards, VIP lounges, custom artwork, DJs, and much, much more.
Does it sound unbelievable? We feel you, so here are some photos for you to see with your own eyes...
