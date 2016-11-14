Donald Trump's interview on 60 Minutes was wide-ranging and covered a lot about how he will attempt to execute his term in our nation's highest office. There's a lot to cover about the interview, which showed a more sober, seemingly reasonable Trump than has been on the campaign trail. He walked back several campaign promises, most notably the wall that he has long claimed Mexico will pay for.
One thing he didn't walk back was his stance on abortion. He told interviewer Lesley Stahl that he would fight Roe v. Wade through judicial appointments.
"They’ll be pro-life, they’ll be — in terms of the whole gun situation, we know the Second Amendment and everybody’s talking about the Second Amendment and they’re trying to dice it up and change it, they’re going to be very pro-Second Amendment," Trump said. "But having to do with abortion if it ever were overturned, it would go back to the states. So it would go back to the states and —"
Trump said that women living in a state that banned abortion could simply travel to another state to have the procedure done. That's obviously discriminatory against women that don't have the means to travel to another state for that purpose.
He's given a lot of statements about his evolved position on abortion. In March, he made clear that his position included "some form of punishment" for women that have abortions.
Here he is on that topic on 60 Minutes.
But the interview covered a lot of other topics, including his delusion that paid protesters are inciting the countrywide demonstrations against his presidency.
Watch his full interview below.
