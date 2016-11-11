

"I tend to kill [my favorite characters], just because when I find myself real attached to a character, or if I find myself wanting to write them more and more and steering more story toward them, I kind of realize that that means that audience investment in that character is extremely high, and I don’t want it to affect the story too much by focusing too much on that character. And that tends to make me want to kill them."



Before you condemn the guy for being so sadistic, just remember, again, that this is going to end one day. "I know what the end point is, and at the end of the day, I want this entire long narrative to be a complete story with a beginning, middle, and end."

