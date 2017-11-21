Thanksgiving Is All About The Sides, So Why Not Go Vegetarian?

Let's just come out and say it — Thanksgiving is about the sides. Okay, maybe we've already said that... Either way, if you're a vegetarian or even just turkey-ed out (see what I did there?), then meatless fare could be your savior this holiday season.
Veggie-centric dishes are often the stars of Thanksgiving Day dinners. Think mashed potatoes, stuffing, sweet potato casserole, and more. So scroll on to check out 12 sweet and savory takes, and put that turkey talk to bed (for good).
If regular risotto isn't decadent enough for you — then just add in pumpkin puree, goat cheese, and cranberries for good measure.
Italian can be Thanksgiving fare when pumpkin and brown butter are involved.
As Will Ferrell best decreed, "Mom, the meatloaf!"
Although we've kissed turkey goodbye, gravy isn't going anywhere.
Forget potatoes, let's make carrot fries.
These little savory tarts are fit for the Barefoot Contessa herself.
If you've yet to taste balsamic roasted Brussels sprouts, seriously, what are you waiting for?
Potato stacks giving the simple vegetable a gourmet name.
This chickpea casserole will be warm and will comfort you during trying table-talk times.
This dish is so stacked, it doesn't even need the meat.
Take twice baked potatoes to next levels of creamy sweetness with maple syrup and Greek yogurt.
Try this all veggie take on the savory holiday classic.
