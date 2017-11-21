Story from Food & Drinks

Thanksgiving Is All About The Sides, So Why Not Go Vegetarian?

Elizabeth Buxton
Let's just come out and say it — Thanksgiving is about the sides. Okay, maybe we've already said that... Either way, if you're a vegetarian or even just turkey-ed out (see what I did there?), then meatless fare could be your savior this holiday season.
Veggie-centric dishes are often the stars of Thanksgiving Day dinners. Think mashed potatoes, stuffing, sweet potato casserole, and more. So scroll on to check out 12 sweet and savory takes, and put that turkey talk to bed (for good).
1. Pumpkin Risotto With Goat Cheese & Dried Cranberries
If regular risotto isn't decadent enough for you — then just add in pumpkin puree, goat cheese, and cranberries for good measure.
2. Pumpkin Ravioli With Brown Butter Sauce
Italian can be Thanksgiving fare when pumpkin and brown butter are involved.
3. Chickpea Vegan Meatloaf
As Will Ferrell best decreed, "Mom, the meatloaf!"
4. The Best Vegetarian Gravy
Although we've kissed turkey goodbye, gravy isn't going anywhere.
5. Parmesan Roasted Carrots
Forget potatoes, let's make carrot fries.
6. Gruyère, Mushroom, & Caramelized Onion Bites
These little savory tarts are fit for the Barefoot Contessa herself.
7. Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Cranberries & Balsamic
If you've yet to taste balsamic roasted Brussels sprouts, seriously, what are you waiting for?
8. Parmesan & Rosemary Potato Stacks
Potato stacks giving the simple vegetable a gourmet name.
9. Baked Chickpeas In Butternut Squash Sauce
This chickpea casserole will be warm and will comfort you during trying table-talk times.
10. Vegetable Cobbler With Cheddar Biscuits
This dish is so stacked, it doesn't even need the meat.
11. Maple Walnut Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes
Take twice baked potatoes to next levels of creamy sweetness with maple syrup and Greek yogurt.
12. Vegan Mushroom Wellington
Try this all veggie take on the savory holiday classic.
